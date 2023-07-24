MDPD director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez hospitalized after being critically injured in Tampa area: Police

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez was hospitalized Sunday night after being seriously hurt in the Tampa area, officials said.

The Miami Herald is reporting that the 52-year-old police director shot himself, however NBC6 has not independently confirmed that information.

According to MDPD, however, Ramirez is in surgery in the Tampa area due to his injuries.

The Florida Sheriff's Association is currently holding their annual summer conference in Tampa, which began Sunday.

According to the Miami Herald, Ramirez was attending that conference with his wife when he pulled over somewhere along the highway between Tampa and Mimi and shot himself.

The Herald reports it is not clear what led to the shooting.

The Miramar Police Department issued a statement Monday, sending their thoughts and prayers to Ramirez.

"Th Miramar Police Department extends urgent prayers and support to Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez, his family and the Miami-Dade Police Department during this challenging time," the statement said. "We come together sending positive energy and strength his way. May Director Ramirez find the courage and resilience to overcome this obstacle, and may his recovery be swift and complete."

Ramirez had announced earlier this year he would run for sheriff in 2024 to try to keep his position as head of the police department.

He first joined Miami-Dade Police in 1995 and worked his way up through the ranks. He became police director in 2020 and then received a further promotion to Miami-Dade County chief of public safety.

At this time Miami Dade Police are asking for prayers for Ramirez and said what happened is being investigated by both the Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.