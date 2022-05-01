MDPD Officer Involved in Morning Crash in NW Miami-Dade

A morning crash in northwest Miami-Dade involving a Miami-Dade Police Department officer sent at least two people to an area hospital.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the crash took place near the 5900 block of Northwest 30th Avenue, when the patrol car collided with another vehicle.

The driver of the other car injured his right hand and the passenger complained of pain. Both were treated at the scene and later transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

MDPD did not release the officer's condition or any additional details on the crash, including who was at fault.

