The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the launch of a new non-emergency phone number.

According to MDSO, residents will be able to use the number to report non-urgent matters such as noise complaints, minor traffic accidents and general inquiries.

The new non-emergency is 305-743-7433.

The goal of the new number is to better serve the community and improve communication, MDSO said.

For emergency-related inquiries, people are urged to dial 911.