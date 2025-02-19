MDSO deputy found dead inside Hollywood home after apparent cardiac arrest: Sources

It was a tough Wednesday for law enforcement after a deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office was found dead in her Hollywood home.

An American flag was draped over the deputy’s body with a small procession and salute as there was a major law enforcement response in the neighborhood where she lived.

The female deputy was discovered at her home along South 57th Terrace and Jackson Street.

NBC6 was told a family member found the deputy unresponsive after, sources said, an apparent cardiac arrest just before 7 a.m.

The medical examiner was also at the scene.



The exact circumstances behind this deputy’s death are unknown at this time, but authorities said there is no threat to the community.

The name of the deputy has not yet been released.



NBC6 reached out to MDSO for more information and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story.