Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office

MDSO mourns loss of deputy who died in Hollywood home

An American flag was draped over the deputy’s body with a small procession and salute as there was a major law enforcement response in the neighborhood where she lived

By Amanda Plasencia

It was a tough Wednesday for law enforcement after a deputy with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office was found dead in her Hollywood home.

The female deputy was discovered at her home along South 57th Terrace and Jackson Street.

According to MDSO, the deputy, identified as Felicia Kinsey-Smith, died by suicide.

A statement by MDSO reads in part:

"Felicia was a valuable member of our law enforcement family who honorably served our community with dedication, courage, and integrity.  Felicia was a devoted mother of four who enjoyed cooking for her family and traveling whenever she could.  She was an avid animal lover who dedicated herself to rescuing animals.

This tragedy is a harsh reminder of how crucial mental health is for our first responders.

I ask that you keep my Deputy and her loved ones in your prayers during this difficult time."

