MDSO identify woman killed in NE Miami-Dade triple shooting

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Saturday at Northeast Second Court and 141st Street.

By Julian Quintana

A woman who was killed in a triple shooting in Northeast Miami-Dade was identified by deputies on Sunday.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the shooting took place on Saturday at Northeast Second Court and 141st Street.

Deputies said a woman, identified as 36-year-old Desiree Chanel Brown, and two children, an 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy, were found inside a car with several gunshot wounds.

They were all transported to the hospital, where Brown succumbed to her injuries.

The children, officials said, remain in critical condition.

Officials said they believe there were multiple shooters involved.

"The preliminary information has indicated that several shooters approached the vehicle and shot into the vehicle striking all three victims,” said a deputy.

If you have any information, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers.


