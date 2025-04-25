He went ‘to confront his half-brother': Victims, suspect identified in deadly shooting

The owner of a car dealership in southwest Miami-Dade was gunned down by his brother in a triple shooting at the business that prompted a massive law enforcement response Thursday afternoon, officials and family members said.

Now, authorities are confirming the names of those involved in the domestic dispute that unfolded at Priced Right Motors at Southwest 73rd Avenue and 45th Street.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that Roberto Leyva, 49, opened fire and killed his brother, Eduardo Juan Rivero Jr., 34. Leyva also shot one other man, Armando Yadro Alea, 35, who was in stable condition at a hospital as of Thursday.

Alea's possible relation to the shooter or other victim was not immediately known.

Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said Thursday that the shooter was hospitalized in critical condition.

The sheriff said there had been an ongoing family dispute and that the shooter arrived at the business and got into a confrontation then shot both victims.

Deputies arrived and there was an exchange of gunfire, Cordero-Stutz said. No deputies were injured.

"This unfortunate situation is domestic-related and not a random act of violence," Cordero-Stutz said. "We are very grateful that there were not more or additional victims due to this situation and that our deputies were not injured during this situation."

The shooting prompted a massive police response from multiple law enforcement agencies.

Aerial video from Chopper 6 showed deputies with shields and guns drawn surrounding buildings in the area with rifles, taking cover behind vehicles.

Multiple deputies in tactical gear were seen running into buildings with weapons drawn, and at one point, a person was seen on the ground outside a building in a pool of blood.

Minutes later, footage showed several people as they appeared to be evacuated, running out of the building with their hands in the air.

Cordero-Stutz said that since deputies opened fire, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be investigating the incident, which is standard practice in police shootings.