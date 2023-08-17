MDX vows to fight state takeover of Miami-Dade's major toll roads

A recent verdict has intensified the saga over who controls several of Miami-Dade County's major toll roads, a question that's been lingering for years.

The 2nd Judicial Circuit's Judge Angela Dempsey ruled all assets formerly under the purview of the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority (MDX) are now to be managed by the Greater Miami Expressway Authority (GMX).

MDX leaders held a Thursday press briefing in downtown Miami to address the status of the ongoing legal battle with the state.

"Why is the state so hell-bent on controlling this multibillion dollar expressway system?" questioned Dennis Moss, MDX Vice Chair.

The power struggle dates back to 2019 when the State of Florida decided to dissolve MDX, aiming to establish GMX in its place.

In the state’s vision, five board members of GMX would be appointed by the governor, marking a significant shift from the county's traditionally localized leadership and possibly changing the course of how decisions are made.

In a strategic response to retain local control, Miami-Dade County passed an ordinance leveraging the 1957 Home Rule Charter, which has long granted the county powers of self-governance.

In June 2022, the Eleventh Circuit Court Judge Alan Fine sided with MDX, providing a glimmer of hope to the local leadership. However, Circuit Court Judge Lisa Walsh later denied MDX's attempt to halt the State of Florida's impending takeover.

Despite the recent legal blows favoring GMX, MDX leaders remain defiant and are preparing for further rounds of litigation, emphasizing their commitment to protect local interests.

“We have enjoyed for 66 years home rule in Miami-Dade County. And what that means is under home rule that the Dade County government on issues of local affairs is preeminent,” said Eugene Stearns, an attorney representing MDX.

GMX officials, on the flip side, project a vision of unity. They have expressed their intent to ensure a seamless transition, emphasizing their commitment to financial stability, maintaining quality services, and ensuring consistent employee payroll for the communities of Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

While both the state and county claim ownership of the agency, local leaders remain unwavering.

For them, it’s still a Miami-Dade operation.

"We have professional people, as Mr. Stearns highlighted, that are doing the job every day, ensuring the safety of the roads, pushing forward projects. As we converse, they're on the ground, working tirelessly," said Jose Pepe Diaz, MDX Chair.