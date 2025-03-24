Median sales price of South Florida single-family homes dipped slightly in February: Report

The sales price for single-family homes in Florida decreased from January to February 2025.

In a new report by Florida Realtors, the median sales price for those types of homes in February was $415,000, compared to $410,000 in January.

The report broke down the values in 22 metropolitan areas in Florida.

South Florida, which included Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, had the second-highest median price of $640,000, which is a $10,000 decrease from last month.

Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island topped the list with a median price of $925,000, while Sebring was the lowest with a price of $279,475.

The following includes the rest of the list of metropolitan areas in Florida Realtors' report: