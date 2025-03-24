Median sales price of South Florida single-family homes dipped slightly in February: Report

The sales price for single-family homes in Florida decreased from January to February 2025.
In a new report by Florida Realtors, the median sales price for those types of homes in February was $415,000, compared to $410,000 in January.
The report broke down the values in 22 metropolitan areas in Florida.
South Florida, which included Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, had the second-highest median price of $640,000, which is a $10,000 decrease from last month.
Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island topped the list with a median price of $925,000, while Sebring was the lowest with a price of $279,475.
The following includes the rest of the list of metropolitan areas in Florida Realtors' report:
- Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island: $925,000
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach: $640,000
- North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton: $483,688
- Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford: $440,000
- Port St. Lucie: $429,500
- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin: $417,950
- Cape Coral-Fort Myers: $416,000
- Sebastian-Vero Beach: $412,500
- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater: $399,990
- Jacksonville: $397,000
- Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville: $370,000
- The Villages: $369,995
- Gainesville: $356,495
- Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach: $350,000
- Panama City: $350,000
- Punta Gorda: $349,000
- Lakeland-Winter Haven: $330,000
- Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent: $325,000
- Tallahassee: $325,000
- Ocala: $290,000
- Homosassa Springs: $285,000
- Sebring: $279,475