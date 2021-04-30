Broward County

Medical Examiner Trying to ID Man Whose Body Was Found on I-95 Ramp in Pompano Beach

The man's body was discovered on April 17 on the shoulder of the northbound I95 exit ramp to eastbound Atlantic Boulevard

Broward County Medical Examiner

The Broward County Medical Examiner is asking for the public's help in identifying a man whose body was found on an Interstate 95 ramp in Pompano Beach earlier this month.

The man's body was discovered on April 17 on the shoulder of the northbound I95 exit ramp to eastbound Atlantic Boulevard, officials said. Officials didn't say how he died.

The medical examiner released a sketch of the man, who was described as about 6-foot tall, 175 pounds, between 20 and 30 years old. He has several tattoos including an eye on the inside of the left arm, smiley face on the inside of the left wrist, skateboarder on the right thigh above the knee and a tree on the outside of his leg, near the ankle.

The man was wearing a GAP V-neck turquoise smoke blue t-shirt, light gray drawstring shorts under a pair of green American Rag cargo shorts and black Vans Old Skool shoes with a white strip. He was also wearing square clear stone earrings in both ears and a yellow metal bracelet on his left wrist.

Anyone with information was asked to call the medical examiner's office at 954-357-5245.

