Medical Foster Parent Hopes History Repeats Itself in Finding Children Homes

In the world of foster families, a medical foster parent is a special type in that she cares for those with special types of medical needs. In the case of Margie Quilty, that job has been her most rewarding.

“We know from experience Forever Family is the best at finding awesome homes for the kids that need them,” Quilty said.

The last time we saw her she was hoping we could help find sweet Omar a special forever family – and that is when they got the call!

“A lady from Missouri called (and) the adoption specialist was able to refer her to the video and that really clinched it for her,” she said.

Now, Omar has a mom, dad, siblings - a forever family. Since then, Margie has taken in another child who has become available for adoption.

“Cordell, we call him Cordy, he just really is a delight. He is three and a half now,” she said. “He came to us when he was six months old. You know, my husband and I would like to keep all the kids but we know we can't.”

Cordy is also in desperate need of a permanent home, and Margie is hoping the story will repeat itself.

“He is just the sweetest little boy. He just has a lot of love to give,” she added. “We have another foster child, a little girl, who is younger than him, and he really looks out for her.”

“We just want him to have a family of his own. To love him, and for him to love, and just be his sweet self,” she said.

To learn more about adopting or helping children in foster care you can contact Forever Family in partnership with the Children's Services Council of Broward County by call 1-888-365-FAMILY or logging on to ForeverFamily.org.