Medley Police Officer Dies in Accidental Drowning

Medley Police are mourning the death of an officer who drowned in Southwest Ranches over the weekend.

Davie Police officials said Officer Dan Garcia had been at a family gathering at a home Sunday when he started to swim in a small pond.

During the swim, the 30-year-old Garcia went under the water and didn't surface, officials said. Police divers responded and pulled him from the water, but he was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police said the incident is being investigated as an accidental death due to drowning.

"We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our own, Officer Dan Garcia, who proudly served our community with integrity, honor, and commitment," Medley Police said in a statement. "We lost an amazing person, who impacted the lives of many. We ask that you keep the family, friends, and officers, in your thoughts and prayers."