clear the shelters

Meet Bo, a local pup looking for his forever home after more than a year's stay in Miami-Dade shelter

A local energetic pup is anxiously waiting for his forever home.

By Monica Galarza

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bo has been with Miami-Dade County Animal Services since June of 2022.

At just four years old, Bo is a fun puppy who loves to run around and play with tennis balls. He gets along great with other dogs and is always down for a pool party.

While he has lots of energy, Bo is also very treat motivated, making him easy to train.

He already knows how to sit and is potty trained.  

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Bo has been over a year to be part of your loving family. For more information on Bo or how to adopt, click here.

This article tagged under:

clear the shelters
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us