Meet Bo, a local pup looking for his forever home after more than a year's stay in Miami-Dade shelter

Bo has been with Miami-Dade County Animal Services since June of 2022.

At just four years old, Bo is a fun puppy who loves to run around and play with tennis balls. He gets along great with other dogs and is always down for a pool party.

While he has lots of energy, Bo is also very treat motivated, making him easy to train.

He already knows how to sit and is potty trained.

Bo has been over a year to be part of your loving family. For more information on Bo or how to adopt, click here.