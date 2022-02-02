Meet Cecilia, the World's First Robot Interactive Bartender Who Can Mix Drinks and Tell Jokes

The next time you go to a bar, you may be greeted by a different type of bartender — her name is Cecilia.ai and she’s the first robot interactive bartender in the world.

Cecilia could help alleviate some of the strain felt by the service industry as it faces a labor shortage.

"It’s all about how do we find new solutions to the industry," said Brian Connors, the director of Florida International University's Bacardi Center for Excellence. "Hospitality will never take away human touch, but it will enhance customer experience."

At FIU, students are learning how to implement the technology and integrate it into the industry. The idea is not for Cecilia to take anyone’s job, but rather to relieve some of the pressure.

“I don’t think Cecilia will replace workers," said Nir Cohen Pareira, the marketing director for Cecilia.ai. "I think robots can help human bartenders sell more drinks and have more cocktails on the menu."

At first, you may see Cecilia at stadiums for large events or at airport lounges and cruises.

The technology behind Cecilia allows it to learn as it goes, so next time she will learn how to respond. And aside from mixing, Cecilia can already do many things from recommending drinks to telling jokes.

It took three years to develop in Israel, and you can even program it to mix specialty drinks like FIU's very own Sunblazer — made with Bacardi, pineapple and lemon juice.