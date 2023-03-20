Meet Maggie, Broward County's First Cadaver Dog

Broward County hasn’t had a human remains detection K-9 until now.

Meet Maggie — the 2-year-old labrador has served as a therapy dog for victims giving traumatic statements to detectives since 2022.

But Maggie is moving up in the world— becoming Broward County's first Human Remains Detection K-9.

She's not only a double-certified K-9, but she's also nationally certified, meaning the pup will assist not just Broward County but also other counties.

"She’s the best dog we could ask for," said Broward Sheriff's Office detective Chris Favitta. "When we have child victims or even adult victims, she will lay in your lap or be on the floor with them."

After a rigorous three-month training, Maggie was successfully certified. In the future, they plan to get her triple-certified for open water searches.

Whether it's cuddling or sniffing around, Maggie is just as valuable as a deputy or detective, bringing comfort and closure to families in multiple ways.

Maggie will be working double duty, assisting in missing persons, homicides, and cold case investigations, detecting human remains. And then she’s also able to serve as a therapy dog, comforting families of heinous crimes.