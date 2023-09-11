Meet the ‘Angel of West Palm Beach' — a man saving lives amid the opioid crisis

One local man's quick actions are making a dramatic impact on the surging opioid crisis.

Meet Chris Chodkowski, a primary trauma addiction therapist at Recovery Unplugged known by many as the "Angel of West Palm Beach."

Amid the opioid crisis in America, Chodkowski has saved 19 lives since July 2022.

“We can start off with this in the United States," says Chodkowski. "We’re having one opiate death — one every five minutes.”

Chodkowski is the first responder in each case, administering lifesaving naloxone to reverse the overdose and revive the victim.

While he’s used Narcan — which arrives in many stores this week, no prescription necessary — he says he’s found unique success with Zimhi, a 5-mg naloxone injectable, for its speed and has never needed a second dose.

“When I use Narcan on opiate overdoses," said Chodkowski. "With it being a nasal spray, a lot of times individuals are aspirating, they’re not breathing, and when I do the 4mg of nasal, they’re actually probably only getting 2mg of that."

When Chodkowski says he switched over to the injectable Zimhi, which has the highest 5 mg dose of naloxone, patients are getting it into their system "within 25 to 30 seconds with complete reversal."

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, can be deadly in minutes. Chodkowski stresses that every second counts.

That’s why he believes Zimhi should be in every first responder's pack.

Meanwhile — he says Narcan hitting shelves is a major step in the right direction.

“This is where seconds count in someone’s life, so with having these products available at such an ease — it’s going to save lives," Chodkowski says.