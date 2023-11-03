Meet the Press

Meet the Press to air exclusive interview with Ukrainian President at special time on NBC6 Sunday

NBC Universal, Inc.

A special edition of Meet the Press will air from Miami at a special time Sunday, November 5 on NBC6.

Due to the NBC6 broadcast of the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game from Frankfurt, Germany, Meet the Press will air immediately following Sports Final: Fins on 6, a post-game broadcast. Meet the Press is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. but could slide to a later time if the game goes over its scheduled time.

Kristen Welker will have an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Welker and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will moderate the third Republican presidential primary debate from Miami on Wednesday, November 8. The debate will air on NBC6 starting at 8 p.m. followed by a recap on NBC6 News at 11 p.m.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

This article tagged under:

Meet the Press
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us