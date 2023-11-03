Meet the Press to air exclusive interview with Ukrainian President at special time on NBC6 Sunday

A special edition of Meet the Press will air from Miami at a special time Sunday, November 5 on NBC6.

Due to the NBC6 broadcast of the Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs game from Frankfurt, Germany, Meet the Press will air immediately following Sports Final: Fins on 6, a post-game broadcast. Meet the Press is scheduled to air at 1 p.m. but could slide to a later time if the game goes over its scheduled time.

Kristen Welker will have an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Welker and NBC Nightly News anchor Lester Holt will moderate the third Republican presidential primary debate from Miami on Wednesday, November 8. The debate will air on NBC6 starting at 8 p.m. followed by a recap on NBC6 News at 11 p.m.