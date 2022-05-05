Meeting Thursday to Discuss New FIU Pedestrian Bridge 4 Years After Collapse

More than four years after the tragic Florida International University bridge collapse, a meeting will be held Thursday to discuss the future of a new pedestrian bridge that will span Southwest 8th Street.

It will be an emotional day for some as steps are being made for the new FIU pedestrian bridge. The Florida Department of Transportation will host a public meeting to talk about the design.

It will be held at 6pm.

Four years have past since six people were killed when the bridge crashing down on March 15th, 2018. The remaining FIU bridge structure was demolished in 2021.

Since then, the land has been surveyed so the Florida Department of Transportation, FIU and construction crews can work toward a new bridge. For some, it will be a tough conversation tonight.

The new bridge will span the same location as the last, crossing Southwest 8th Street at Southwest 109th Avenue. The goal of the bridge is to help make it safer for students and staff to cross from FIU’s main campus to residential towers and student housing located across Southwest 8th Street.

Construction is expected to begin early 2024 and last for about two years. A memorial plaque honoring the victims of the bridge collapse will be placed on the new bridge when it is constructed.

If you are interested in attending the meeting, it will be held at Ronselli Park located on SW 114th Avenue in Sweetwater. You can also particpate in the meeting virtually by clicking on this link.