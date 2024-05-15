Florida

Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold at Publix in Florida

Tuesday's winning numbers were 13, 19, 43, 62, 64 and MegaBall 6. 

A Publix shopper won $1 million after purchasing a Mega Millions ticket at a Publix store in Pasco County.

No one matched all six numbers for Tuesday night's drawing, but that lucky shopper bought a quick pick ticket worth $1 million in the city of San Antonio.

Mega Millions tickets cost only $2; however, players have 1 in a 302.6 million chance of taking home the top prize.

