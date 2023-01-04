Member of Broward Family Accused of Hate Crime to Represent Himself in Court

One member of a Ukrainian family accused of severely beating a Pompano Beach man because he was gay will represent himself in court.

Members of the Makarenko family appeared before a judge in Fort Lauderdale on Wednesday facing attempted murder charges in the August 2021 attack that left the 31-year-old man blinded.

Judge Ernest Kollra appointed a defense attorney for Inna Makarenko and her husband Yevehen ahead of their January 27 court date, but their 22-year-old son Oleh told a judge he'd rather represent himself with standby counsel offered.

“We were represented by private attorneys for sometime before they weren’t really able to get the job done so I’m gonna try to do it myself," he said outside the courtroom.

Court documents alleged Oleh Makarenko had a relationship with the victim and his family became angry over it, leading to the attack.

The Makarenko family denies those allegations.

“The state knows that he’s lying. The state knows that they don’t have any evidence to support it," Oleh Makarenko said. "The only thing they apparently don’t know is that we have the evidence to prove our innocence.”

Oleh's two brothers, Pavel and Vladyslav, were initially charged in the case but are both no longer considered suspects.