Memorial Healthcare Offering Pfizer and Moderna Vaccines, But Appointments Currently Full

South Florida's Memorial Healthcare System announced Wednesday that they have received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and are awaiting the next shipment of vaccines to reopen appointments.

Memorial Regional Hospital was one of five in the state to receive the initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in December.

The hospital system had a message on its website Wednesday that said all vaccine appointments have been filled but they will be reopened when they receive the next vaccine shipment.

Anyone wanting to schedule an appointment has to register with the hospital system's website, MyChart, or call 954-276-4340 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hospital system has vaccination sites at the Memorial Regional Hospital Conference Center at 3501 Johnson Street in Hollywood and at Memorial Specialty Pharmacy at 9581 Premier Parkway in Miramar.

Vaccines are currently available only to seniors 65 and older and healthcare workers. Vaccines will be provided only by appointment, while supplies last.

People are asked to wear a shirt or top with the upper arm accessible. At your vaccine appointment, your temperature will be taken and you will be checked in. Once you receive your vaccine, you will be observed for fifteen minutes.

When you get your first dose, you will get a vaccination card to show when you return for your second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information, click here.