Memorial Healthcare to Discuss COVID-19 Impact on Hospital System

As of Monday, Memorial Healthcare System is only allowing fully vaccinated visitors at its hospitals

Memorial Healthcare System

Officials from Memorial Healthcare System are set to discuss the surge of COVID-19 cases and its impact on hospitals and frontline workers.

Chief of Critical Care Medicine Dr. Aharon Sareli will be joined by COVID-19 ICU nurse manager Juana Mejia and chief nursing officer Albert Garcia at a briefing Friday Memorial Hospital in Miramar.

Earlier this week, Memorial updated its hospital visitor guidelines to "very high risk" and will only allow fully vaccinated visitors during designated hours.

The system's latest numbers show they are caring for 341 patients who are COVID-19 positive, with more than 98% of these patients being unvaccinated. 

For more on Memorial Healthcare's visitation policy, click here.

