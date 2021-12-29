Memorial Held For Child Victims of Wilton Manors Hit-and-Run

A vigil was held for the children that were victims of a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors. People stopped by the memorial to drop off balloons and flowers and to pray for the children still in the hospital and for the two young lives lost.

The crash took the lives of 6-year-old Andrea Fleming and 5-year-old Paris Kyli-Ann Jones.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The driver, identified as 27-year-old Sean Greer, appeared before a judge Wednesday, where the suspect got into a scuffle with a deputy, knocking over a podium after hearing his charges and that he would be held without bond.

The suspect was already on probation for burglary and drug charges when he allegedly tried to drive around a county bus, then hit the children and drove off. He also has a history of driving without a license.

Four of the six children were also hurt.

9-year-old Laziyah Stukes is in a medically induced coma.

10-year-old Johnathan Carter, back with his family after suffering a busted lip.

9-year old Draya Fleming and 2-year-old Andre Fleming were also rushed to the hospital.

Courtesy

Officials say a key piece of evidence was the suspect’s bumper, which was left at the scene.