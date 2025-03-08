Miami

Memorial held in Miami for former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart

The longtime Republican lawmaker died on Monday at the age of 70

By Briana Nespral

NBC Universal, Inc.

A public memorial mass was held Saturday morning at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Miami for former Congressman Lincoln Diaz-Balart.

The longtime Republican lawmaker died on Monday at the age of 70.

Diaz-Balart leaves a big legacy in South Florida especially.

It was revealed that Diaz-Balart was battling cancer.

His loved ones, former colleagues, and close friends were in attendance at the memorial to remember the life and legacy he leaves behind.

Diaz-Balart's tenure in Florida politics spans decades.

He served in state politics from 1986 to 1992. Then he represented South Florida in Congress for 18 years.

After politics, he practiced law.

He was a fierce advocate for immigrants, a pioneer for Cuban Americans and a strong opponent of Fidel Castro’s regime.

His brother Jose, an MSNBC anchor, bidding him a final farewell on his new show.

"Lincoln was a defender of the silenced and the oppressed," Jose said. "He lived a life of service and did so in the most generous, effective, and compassionate way. And for that, and for a whole lot more, I am eternally grateful to him."

Diaz-Balart leaves behind his wife of 48 years Cristina, his son Daniel, and two grandsons.

Miami
