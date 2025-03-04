Miami

Memorial mass to be held in Miami for former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart

Diaz-Balart, a longtime Republican lawmaker who was born in Cuba, died Monday at age 70

A memorial mass will be held in Miami to remember Lincoln Diaz-Balart, the longtime former congressman from Miami who died after battling cancer.

The mass will be held Saturday, March 8, at 11 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church at 3220 Northwest 7th Avenue. Doors will open at 10 a.m.

Diaz-Balart, a longtime Republican lawmaker who was born in Cuba, died Monday at age 70.

Diaz-Balart was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 1986, then served in the Florida Senate from 1989 to 1992.

He served in Congress from 1993 to 2011 in Florida's 21st District. After politics, he practiced law and served as chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Leadership Institute.

Miami, UNITED STATES: Cuban-American member of the US House of Representatives Lincoln Diaz-Balart (R) speaks during a press conference at Miami's International Airport after he, his brother Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (L), and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (not pictured) returned from Washington, DC, 02 August, 2006, where they discussed the possible changes occuring in Cuba with members of Bush's National Security Council. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
Miami, UNITED STATES: Cuban-American member of the US House of Representatives Lincoln Diaz-Balart (R) speaks during a press conference at Miami's International Airport after he, his brother Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (L), and Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (not pictured) returned from Washington, DC, 02 August, 2006, where they discussed the possible changes occuring in Cuba with members of Bush's National Security Council. AFP PHOTO/Roberto SCHMIDT (Photo credit should read ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Diaz-Balart was part of a family heavily involved in politics. One of his brothers, Mario Diaz-Balart, currently serves in Congress, and his father was a Cuban politician who opposed Fidel Castro. Another brother, Jose Diaz-Balart, is an MSNBC host.

Lincoln Diaz-Balart leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Cristina, his son Daniel and daughter-in-law Estefania, and two grandsons.

