Memorial service to be held for FHP trooper killed in crash on I-95 during pursuit of suspect

A memorial service will be held Monday for a Florida Highway Patrol trooper who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month during a pursuit on Interstate 95.

The crash happened on I-95 south of the Crosstown Parkway exit in Port St. Lucie.

FHP officials identified Trooper Zachary Fink as the victim of the crash. A second victim, a tractor-trailer driver identified as 55-year-old Arsenio Mas of Homestead was also killed in the crash.

Fink will be remembered by family, friends and law enforcement colleagues during a memorial service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Christ Fellowship Church along Southwest Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

In addition to the service, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered American flags and the state of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles in Port St. Lucie, the St. Lucie County Courthouse in Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie City Hall from sunrise to sunset Monday.

A funeral procession is expected to take place from the funeral home to the church.

FHP Col. Gary L. Howze II told reporters that Fink told his mom when he was young that he wanted to help people.

"Today, he was living his dream, doing just that as a Florida State Trooper," Howze said. "He was tragically taken from us by a felon, a fleeing felon, a criminal, and that's a tragedy."

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a crash on Interstate 95 Friday morning during a search for a suspect, officials said.

At a news conference Friday afternoon, FHP officials said the incident began around 2:40 a.m. when a sheriff's deputy spotted a white Kia that was speeding and driving recklessly.

A short pursuit ensued but the deputy disengaged, and a short time later Fink spotted the Kia and tried to stop it.

The driver fled and a pursuit ensued until the Kia entered I-95 and started driving the wrong way, officials said.

Fink turned his car to follow the Kia and turned into the path of Mas' tractor-trailer, which wasn't able to stop, officials said.

Mas was killed at the scene, while Fink was airlifted to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Fink, 26, was a 3-year veteran of FHP.

After the crash, the Kia continued driving in the wrong direction but eventually crashed into a tree, officials said.

The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Michael Anthony Addison of Lauderhill, fled on foot, setting of a massive manhunt before authorities took a person of interest into custody around 8 a.m., officials said.

Addison faces 12 charges including two counts for killing a human with a vehicle, two charges of murder dangerous depraved and aggravated fleeing with a death.

At Addison's first appearance in court Saturday, a judge ordered him to be held with no bond on the charges.