Men accused of attempting to sell fake Miami Dolphins suite tickets

Three South Florida men are facing several felony charges after attempting to sell fake tickets and suite access to the Miami Dolphins game on Sunday.

Undercover Miami Dade Police officers bought tickets on the online platform OfferUp from Marc Anthony Verna, according to an arrest report.

Verna introduced the officers to Michael Castro, who escorted them to Shamarus Polycarpe — a ticket-taker employee who pretended to scan the fake tickets and allowed them to enter Hard Rock Stadium.

During the investigation, detectives discovered other victims paid Verna $500 through Venmo after being promised two tickets in section 245.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The three were then taken into custody and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

They face charges of organized fraud and grand theft.