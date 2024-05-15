Men accused of opening fire on Miami-Dade detectives, but attorneys question arrests

Two men are facing serious charges after they allegedly opened fire on Miami-Dade Police detectives.

Skylar Richardson, 23, and Katyne David, 21, were both arrested Tuesday on charges of attempted second-degree murder on a law enforcement officer, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

The alleged incident happened around 9 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Northwest 96th Street.

Miami-Dade Corrections Katyne David and Skylar Richardson

According to arrest reports, two Miami-Dade detectives who were working a Robbery Intervention Detail in an unmarked red Jeep Compass spotted an Acura sedan with dark tinted windows.

They approached to investigate the apparent illegal window tints when the Acura made an abrupt stop and pulled over in front of a home, where David got out of driver's seat and Richardson got out of passenger seat, the report said.

The report said the Compass had its windows rolled down as it drove past, and that one detective was wearing a tactical vest with the word "POLICE" on the chest.

The detectives said they heard David telling them "What's up? What's up?" in "an aggressive or threatening manner" before they started shooting at the detectives, the report said.

The Compass was hit by gunfire at least five times, and one round narrowly missed one of the detectives, the report said.

Detectives took a defensive position and established a perimeter around David's home, where they found David and Richardson.

Investigators searched the home and found a firearm in David's room, along with a second firearm in an attic space near the room, the report said.

David told police he'd been followed by a red vehicle from a neighborhood gas station and abruptly parked when "unknown persons shot the firearms," the report said.

A witness who had been with David and Richardson also said they had been followed by an unknown red vehicle, the report said.

During court appearances, attorneys for both men questioned the events surrounding the shooting.

Richardson's attorney said it was a possible case of self-defense, since they may not have known who was following them and possibly didn't see the officer's vest.

David's attorney also questioned the detectives' actions.

"I have grave concerns about the actions of law enforcement in this case judge," attorney Jonathan Jordan said. "This is an unmarked police car, I know police, I've had a chance to review the A-form, refer to it as a police Jeep Compass, this is not a police Jeep Compass, this a Jeep Compass, right, with undercover officers in it, with no police insignia, no sirens, no lights, nothing. They drove by late at night in their own tinted unmarked car."

He added that David is a college student with no criminal convictions on his record.

"This is a case that never should have happened, this is a case of undercover officers not following protocol, once again, that led to a shooting," Jordan said.

Ultimately, the judge found probable cause for both men and ordered them held without bond.