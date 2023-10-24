Thieves stole 20 phones at III Points festival, and police believe more are missing

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing cellphones from festivalgoers at the III Points music festival in Wynwood over the weekend.

III Points brought in hundreds of people to Miami on Friday and Saturday. Authorities say thieves attend music festivals not for the music, but to make money, grabbing as many phones as they can to resell on the black market.

David Sanchez, 20, and Andres Tobon, 25, were identified as two of the suspects who were caught red-handed stealing phones. According to arrest reports, Tobon was found with eight phones inside a bag that blocks the phone signal, and Sanchez was found with two cellphones in airplane mode in his backpack.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andres Tobon and David Sanchez

Police said the two were spotted at the festival the day prior to their arrests. While police caught the two men, they said there were others that they are still looking for, including a woman they were working with.

Twenty cellphones were confirmed stolen during the weekend, but police believe the actual number is much higher.

Some of the phones have been returned. Anyone who is missing a phone can call the Miami Police Department's Burglary Unit at 305-603-6030.

Dozens of phones were also reported lost. Police said festivalgoers can call III Points' lost and found. Contact information can be found here.