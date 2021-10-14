Men Accused of Trafficking Marijuana Out of Miami Beach Clothing Stores

Two men were behind bars Thursday, accused of trafficking marijuana out of clothing stores on Miami Beach.

Nicholas Cunningham and Simon Mills were arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, along with other felony charges.

Police served two search warrants on two clothing stores, both named Kush Gods, after getting complaints of possible drug trafficking.

Over the course of six weeks, undercover investigators purchased marijuana at both locations on 6th Street and on Collins Avenue, according to an arrest report. They ended up seizing nearly three pounds of marijuana.

"They have been selling marijuana for quite some time illegally," said Miami Beach Police spokesperson Ernesto Rodriguez. "It was a comprehensive approach with our city as well.

The city revoked the businesses' tax receipts and both locations are closed.

"These businesses are now closed until they’re able to show that they’re not going to be operating illegally," Rodriguez said.

This recent bust is part of police's larger crackdown on drugs in the city.