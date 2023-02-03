Brazen Burglars Caught on Camera Stealing Safe From Miami Home

Miami Police are looking for two men who were caught on a home surveillance camera stealing a safe last month.

Video showed the January 23 incident at the home in the 5100 block of Northwest 2nd Terrace.

Police said the homeowner's brother left the home and locked the door, and when he returned hours later he found the house had been ransacked.

Surveillance video showed that around 11:30 a.m., one of the suspects removed a screen from the front window of the home and reached in to unlock the door. Moments later, both men were seen leaving the home with the safe.

One suspect is said to be between the age of 35 to 40, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot10 in height and weighing between 230 and 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red shirt, white shorts, a black Adidas hat with a black facial mask, black gloves and wearing a Cuban link chain.

The second suspect is said to be between the age of 30 to 35, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 in height and weighing around 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, a dark hat, black shoes and black gloves.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.