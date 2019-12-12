Men Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder of Hialeah Dentist

Two men accused of attempting to shoot and kill a dentist outside of her office in Hialeah last month were arraigned in court Thursday.

Hector Ledesma and Ralph Benjamin plead not guilty to charges of premeditated attempted murder with a deadly weapon in the November 19 shooting.

That morning, the two men shot Carmen Ramirez as she walked up the stairs to her practice on East 41st Street, according to police. She was struck in the face, neck and chest.

Detectives believe the men came to Hialeah to try to kill Ramirez because she was a victim of identity theft in Orlando and was going to testify against Ledesma's brother, who is accused of taking over $40,000 from her dental practice.

Ledesma and Benjamin were arrested days later at Miami International Airport as they allegedly tried to flee to the U.S. Virgin Islands. Police said they were seen in surveillance footage moments before the shooting.

The two are being held in jail without bond. Their trial is scheduled to begin in March 2020.