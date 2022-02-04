Palmetto Bay

Men Pose as Survey Workers, Burglarize 81-Year-Old Woman's Palmetto Bay Home

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 81-year-old woman is raising the alarm after a group of men posed as survey workers and burglarized her Palmetto Bay home.

The burglary happened in the middle of the day on Wednesday in the area of 173rd Street and 77th Avenue.

The victim, who wanted to be referred to as Ruth, noticed a black pickup truck and approached it, thinking it was a family member.

A man jumped out of the truck and told Ruth she needed a property survey. While Ruth tried to tell him he had the wrong house, he kept talking to her about the property's foundation.

While Ruth was distracted, two other men jumped out of the truck and raided her home, stealing sentimental and valuable jewelry from the bedroom.

The men quickly left in a black Chevy Silverado with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000 in this case.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Local

NHL 2 hours ago

Florida Panthers Awarded 2023 NHL All-Star Game

Cutler Bay 1 hour ago

South Florida Teacher's Harsh Rant Goes Viral

This article tagged under:

Palmetto BayburglaryCRIME STOPPERSdistraction burglary
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us