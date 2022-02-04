Men Pose as Survey Workers, Burglarize 81-Year-Old Woman's Palmetto Bay Home

An 81-year-old woman is raising the alarm after a group of men posed as survey workers and burglarized her Palmetto Bay home.

The burglary happened in the middle of the day on Wednesday in the area of 173rd Street and 77th Avenue.

The victim, who wanted to be referred to as Ruth, noticed a black pickup truck and approached it, thinking it was a family member.

A man jumped out of the truck and told Ruth she needed a property survey. While Ruth tried to tell him he had the wrong house, he kept talking to her about the property's foundation.

While Ruth was distracted, two other men jumped out of the truck and raided her home, stealing sentimental and valuable jewelry from the bedroom.

The men quickly left in a black Chevy Silverado with an unknown tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $5,000 in this case.