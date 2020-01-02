Men Reportedly Shoot at Officers Outside Lauderhill Neighborhood

Police are searching for men who reportedly fired gun shots at officers in a Lauderhill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 2700 block of Northwest 56th Avenue, where officers could be seen in the area. Unconfirmed reports say shots were fired at officers around 1 p.m. before the men involved fled the scene.

Lauderhill Police tweeted that 56th Avenue remains closed between West Oakland Park Boulevard and 25th Street at this time due to police activity.

