Broward

Men Reportedly Shoot at Officers Outside Lauderhill Neighborhood

Unconfirmed reports say shots were fired at officers around 1 p.m. before the men involved fled the scene.

WTVJ-TV

Police are searching for men who reportedly fired gun shots at officers in a Lauderhill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Chopper 6 was over the scene near the 2700 block of Northwest 56th Avenue, where officers could be seen in the area. Unconfirmed reports say shots were fired at officers around 1 p.m. before the men involved fled the scene.

Lauderhill Police tweeted that 56th Avenue remains closed between West Oakland Park Boulevard and 25th Street at this time due to police activity.

Local

Miami Beach 3 hours ago

Motorist Targeted in Christmas Eve Shooting in Miami Beach

Florida 4 hours ago

Former Florida Mayor Found Guilty in Scheme With Predecessor

Stay tuned to NBC 6 on air and online for updates.

This article tagged under:

Broward
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Video Investigations Responds Entertainment 6 In The Mix Latin Beat The Scene Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us