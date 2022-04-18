Men Seen Carrying Dead Man's Body Out of Central Florida Home After Drug Deal

Deputies in a central Florida county are looking for three men caught on camera carrying the body of a man out of a home.

NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incident took place following what they said was a drug deal at an Airbnb home in the Polk County city of Davenport.

Deputies said the three men entered the home and shot Xavier Johnson, a 29-year-old from St. Petersburg who had been renting the home to sell marijuana since April 8th according to the Polk County Sheriff’s office.

Surveillance video showed the men carrying Johnson’s body out of the home. Deputies did not say what happened to the body.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS.