Men Shoot at Officers Outside Lauderhill Neighborhood: Police

Police are searching for men who they say fired gunshots at officers in a Lauderhill neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Lauderhill Police Department officers were conducting surveillance at around 12:55 p.m. in the 2500 block of Oakland Park Boulevard when several men walked up to their car, Major William Gordon said.

The officers started to drive off to avoid confrontation with the men, but they opened fire and shot at them, Gordon said. The officers weren't hit.

One person was detained, but police are still searching for two men. They didn't provide descriptions yet.

Lauderhill Police tweeted that 56th Avenue remains closed between West Oakland Park Boulevard and 25th Street at this time due to police activity.

