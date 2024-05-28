2 men in critical condition after shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

Two men are in critical condition Tuesday after a shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter alert after 7 p.m. in the area of 25th Avenue NW 56th Street, where they found two men with gunshot wounds.

They were both transported to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Further details were not available. Check back with NBC6 for updates.