Men Violently Attack, Rob Couple at Hialeah Home

Two South Florida men are accused of attacking and violently robbing a couple at gunpoint at their Hialeah home in an incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

The robbery happened at around 3 a.m. on Jan. 16. The accused robbers ambushed a man and a woman as they returned to their house near West 12th Avenue and 23rd Street, according to an arrest report.

Doorbell surveillance video shows the two masked men rush up behind the victims and point their handguns at them. One of them yanks the woman's hair and pulls her to the ground and the other proceeds to struggle with the man.

According to the arrest reports, the suspects pistol-whipped the victims and threatened to kill the woman if the man didn't give them his watch. The suspects eventually got away with a gold chain and a gold bracelet valued at approximately $18,000. The victims were hospitalized and sustained injuries that required multiple stitches.

Maikel Diaz, 34, and Yacel Ramos, 30, were later caught and identified by police as the robbery suspects. They were both arrested Monday and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Both face charges of home invasion robbery with a weapon and aggravated battery. Ramos faces an additional charge of resisting an officer without violence.

