Mental health concerns take center stage in beauty pageant community

Beauty pageants are often celebrated for their glamour and elegance, but lately, concerns over mental health are taking center stage.

With the recent resignations of both Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, a significant conversation about the mental well-being of pageant participants has been sparked.

NBC6's Johanna Torres sat down with past titleholders and a mental health specialist to gain their perspective.

Former Miss Florida USA, Lissette Garcia, reflects on her experience as a journey of personal growth and opportunity. Initially drawn by the allure of the gowns and glamour, Garcia soon realized the personal development that participation in pageants offered.

"The initial draw was the beauty of it all and just the gowns, but after that, I knew I could become a better person doing this," she shared.

However, the pressures that come with the spotlight can take a toll on mental health. This reality was tragically highlighted in 2022 when former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, died by suicide.

More recently, Miss USA Noelia Voigt and Miss Teen USA UmaSofia Srivastava both resigned from their positions, citing mental health concerns. Their resignations sent shockwaves through the pageant community, prompting an outpouring of support, and sparking crucial conversations about mental health.

Former Miss Florida USA, Anastagia Pierre, applauded the courage it took for Voigt and Srivastava to prioritize their mental well-being.

"For Miss USA and Miss Teen USA to step down, that takes a lot of courage," Pierre said. "You are your main priority, very proud of her.”

While the path to the crown and the responsibilities that come with it are not without challenges, many former titleholders acknowledge both the positive and negative aspects of their experiences. Anastagia Pierre, who has held titles such as Miss Florida Teen USA, Miss Florida USA, and Miss Bahamas, described her experience as one of honor and gratitude.

"You get to represent not only yourself and your family but everyone around the state. You learn so much and grow as a person. Of course, there's a lot of pressure and responsibility, but I took it with honor and gratitude," she said.

To understand the broader implications of these resignations, Johanna Torres spoke with Silvia Quintana, CEO of Broward Behavioral Health Coalition. Quintana commended the former queens' decisions to step down, emphasizing the increasing pressure in society that has led to mental illness being recognized as a significant issue of the century.

"The pressure has become too high in our society. They have declared mental illness the illness of this century because of the pressures we have all put on ourselves," Quintana noted.

Quintana also highlighted signs to watch for if someone is struggling with their mental health, such as changes in behavior, high anxiety levels, lack of interest in social interactions, and irregular eating or sleeping patterns.

As the conversation around mental health continues to evolve, promoting a healthier and more supportive environment remains a priority.

"Hats off to her for choosing herself and her mental health," Pierre concluded. "There are things behind the scenes that we don't know about, and I hope all of that comes to light so that girls interested in pageants know exactly what they're getting into."

The evolving discourse on mental health within beauty pageants underscores the importance of prioritizing well-being over societal expectations, paving the way for a more supportive future for all participants.