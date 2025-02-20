Miami

Mercedes, Lamborghini, Range Rover stolen from UM QB Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder

Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were reportedly home at the time of the theft

By Steve Litz

Authorities are investigating after a Mercedes, Lamborghini and a Range Rover were stolen outside the home of Miami Hurricane quarterback Carson Beck, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said they received a report around 6 a.m. Thursday that the vehicles had been stolen at the home in the High Pines neighborhood, an unincorporated community near Coral Gables.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were reportedly home at the time of the theft.

CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Haley Cavinder #14 and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes meet with Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboy and Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 77-74 at Watsco Center on January 30, 2025 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Getty Images
CORAL GABLES, FLORIDA - JANUARY 30: Haley Cavinder #14 and Hanna Cavinder #15 of the Miami Hurricanes meet with Jake Ferguson of the Dallas Cowboy and Carson Beck of the Miami Hurricanes after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers 77-74 at Watsco Center on January 30, 2025 in Coral Gables, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Cavinder's Range Rover was found nearby in the morning, and the Mercedes was found around lunchtime, but authorities were searching for the Lamborghini.

The incident remains under investigation.

Beck, 22, announced last month that he was transferring to UM after five seasons at Georgia.

This article tagged under:

MiamiMiami Hurricanes
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us