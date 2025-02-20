Mercedes, Lamborghini, Range Rover stolen from UM QB Carson Beck, Hanna Cavinder

Authorities are investigating after a Mercedes, Lamborghini and a Range Rover were stolen outside the home of Miami Hurricane quarterback Carson Beck, officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office officials said they received a report around 6 a.m. Thursday that the vehicles had been stolen at the home in the High Pines neighborhood, an unincorporated community near Coral Gables.

Beck and girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a UM women's basketball player, were reportedly home at the time of the theft.

Cavinder's Range Rover was found nearby in the morning, and the Mercedes was found around lunchtime, but authorities were searching for the Lamborghini.

The incident remains under investigation.

Beck, 22, announced last month that he was transferring to UM after five seasons at Georgia.