Mercedes Riddled With Bullets on I-95 in Miami-Dade After Crash: FHP

Authorities are investigating a crash and shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade Monday.

Florida Highway Patrol officials said a black Mercedes had been heading northbound on I-95 near Northwest 151st Street when it was involved in a crash with a white vehicle.

As the two cars were trying to pull over onto the shoulder of the highway, a gray vehicle pulled alongside the Mercedes and someone inside opened fire.

The Mercedes was struck by several bullets but the man who was driving wasn't injured, FHP officials said.

The gray vehicle fled the scene and is being sought by FHP.

Officials said the shooting is under investigation.