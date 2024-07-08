Merrett Stierheim, longtime Miami-Dade public servant, dies at 90

Merrett Stierheim, the former county manager who made a mark on Miami-Dade's government died Sunday. He was 90.

Stierheim served as superintendent of county schools, Miami’s city manager, twice as county manager -- the first time was in Dade County, then again after the county's name was changed to Miami-Dade.

He also served as director of the county’s tourism bureau, and was interim manager of both Doral and Miami Lakes among other top roles.

On Florida’s West Coast, Stierheim served as city manager in Clearwater and then was manager of Pinellas County before he took the top job in Dade.

Stierheim's career also oversaw some of the county's most impressive public works projects.

From the construction of the Metrorail and Metromover, to the county zoo’s South Miami-Dade campus, to the 29-story Stephen P. Clark Government Center, Stierheim tenure laid the groundwork for innovative projects across the county.

Otherwise known as “Mr. Manager” for the majority of his career, Stierheim also managed the county response to some of the historic crises in Miami in the 1980s.

Not only did he navigate unrest from the Mariel Boatlift, the mass exodus of Cubans from the island, but he also handled the unrest and the riots that ensued in Miami after the acquittal of the four white county police officers in the beating death of Arthur McDuffie, a Black insurance agent.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava released a statement after his passing, offering her condolences and describing her fondness for the longtime public servant.

"Today, we mourn the loss of one of our best and brightest, Merret Stierheim," the mayor said in her statement. "He was an icon in government: always honest, deliberate and true. A mentor and role model to so many, including me. ... Our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. We will be eternally grateful for his dedication and commitment to serve and make our community better every day."

His wife of 41 years, Judith A. Cannon Stierheim, confirmed his death Sunday.

Along with his wife, he is survived by four daughters, nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.