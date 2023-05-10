Metal Detectors Planned at All Palm Beach County High Schools: Police Chief

Students at all high schools in Palm Beach County will soon have metal detectors placed on campus.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports the plan was put into place after an initial pilot program was announced for four high schools in the county, but had not been implemented yet.

The Palm Beach County School Board is preparing to vote Wednesday on a contract, not to exceed $2.25 million, to order metal detectors for all district high schools. Records show more than 27 weapons have been confiscated on all high school campus this school year, with at least six being guns.

"We may do some testing over the summer, but we’re pretty confident that we want to have a program. We want to have it district-wide," said Police Chief Sarah Mooney of the School District of Palm Beach County's police department. "And with some of the delays in trying to get the equipment, we figured we’re pretty comfortable that we can make this a valuable tool on our high school campuses."

Mooney said the district will still do the pilot program to test the waters.

"So we can have some of those little things that you need to work out, so there’s not a disruption on campus when the kids are coming and going. Just because we are adding a layer of security," Mooney said.