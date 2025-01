Miami International Airport had a record-setting day on Saturday, surpassing 200,000 passengers for the first time ever.

A total of 201,180 travelers made their way through MIA, the most ever at the airport in a single day.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Airport officials said the milestone was a long-standing goal and made even more impressive since the airport is undergoing a $9 billion modernization program.