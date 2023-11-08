Miami airport has shortest security wait time in Florida, ranks 6th in the US: study

As many across the United States gear up for holiday travel -- they might also be dreading crowded airports and expected delays.

But some South Florida travelers might not run into too much of a headache with Thanksgiving coming up, as Miami International Airport reportedly has the shortest average security wait time in Florida, according to a new study by travel industry publication PlanetWare.

PlanetWare's research also revealed that MIA even has the 6th-shortest average wait time in the U.S. -- at 10.4 minutes.

It used iFly data to determine the average security wait time for more than 200 airports across the U.S. -- as it monitors data on flight volume and when TSA is staffed at certain capacities, to determine the estimated wait time by hour.

PlanetWare then used a list of the 31 U.S. airports with the most passengers on average each year to help narrow down the ranking and listed each airport from the longest to the shortest average wait time.

In a news release, MIA noted that it earned this ranking while also being the fastest-growing mega airport in seat capacity (30 million annual passengers or more) in the U.S. since the pandemic, according to Airports Council International-North America.

MIA also secured the number one spot for mega airports in the Sunshine State and ranked 4th best among the busiest airports in North America, in a recent J.D. Power report.