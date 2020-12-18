coronavirus vaccine

Miami Archbishop Gets Covid Vaccine, Believed to Be 1st US Bishop to Receive It

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski is belived to have been the first U.S. bishop to receive the new COVID-19 vaccine, the archdiocese said Friday.

Wenski received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Wednesday at St. John's Nursing Center in Lauderdale Lakes.

The vaccine was administered to about 120 staff members and 82 patients at St. John's.

The archdiocese said all staff and residents of Catholic Health Service facilities will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

"Archbishop Wenski wants his example to show that there is confidence in the vaccine and that there are no ethical concerns," the archdiocese said in a statement.

Florida began administering the vaccine at nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state on Wednesday.

