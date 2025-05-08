Miami Archbishop Wenski says Pope Leo XIV ‘a citizen of the world'

Miami Archbishop Thomas Wenski spoke Thursday after Leo XIV became the first American pope in the 2,000-year history of the Catholic Church, in a stunning decision out of the Vatican.

Wenski said he was just finishing up a special mass for the election of the pope when the white smoke appeared, signalling the new pope's selection.

"I told the people that their prayers were very effective," Wenski said.

Wenski said the selection of Leo XIV, the 69-year-old Chicago-born Robert Francis Prevost, may have come as a surprise to some who never thought an American would lead the church.

"People were saying it wasn't gonna happen until it happened, and so we have an American pope. In the past many people were skeptical of an American pope because of the United States being a superpower and they thought that that might reflect poorly on a pope with American antecedents," Wenski said. "This pope spent most of his life outside of the United States working as a missionary in Peru so he is more of a citizen of the world than just a citizen of the United States."

Wenski, who has overseen the Archdiocese of Miami since 2010, said he sees the new pope as a centrist.

"They got someone who was not too old and not too young, and probably not too left and not too right, they were looking for a man who was going to lead the church in a straight line," he said.

Wenski said he doesn't believe he's ever met Leo XIV, but said he likely made his way through Miami in the past.

"I may have met him over the years, because if he was working in Peru as a missionary, most of the people that travel out of Peru have to pass through Miami at one time or another, so I'm sure that Miami is not unfamiliar to Pope Leo XIV," Wenski said.

Wenski said the new pope will have some unfinished business to attend to, including getting Vatican finances in order, but said his selection serves a higher purpose.

"The cardinals were looking for someone that would be a witness, someone that by the integrity of their lives, by the coherence of their teaching would witness to the truth of the gospel that Jesus Christ is risen from the dead and that in him we have life," Wenski said. "That witness is very important because in the world in which we live in today, a world that's kind of been jaded by a lot of difficulties, people don't necessarily listen to teachers…but they will listen to witnesses."

Wenski added that Leo XIV has broad experience in Peru working at a poor diocese, and understands issues in the Americas.

"I think he's going to have a unique understanding of the challenges that we face here in this hemisphere with the vast movement of peoples," he said. "The election of Leo XIV really opens new perspectives for all of us, new perspectives from the church, and we hope for the best."

