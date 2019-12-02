Miami Art Week and Art Basel Bringing Exhibits, Potential Traffic Nightmares to Area

What to Know Those heading to the Miami Beach events are advised to park at the Convention Center and use the city’s trolley or shuttle services.

Art enthusiasts will be taking over Miami and Miami Beach for the rest of the week for the annual Art Basel and Art Week.

The events start Monday with the annual art week in the city of Miami with the popular Art Basel festival kicking off Thursday. Both events run through Sunday.

Art Basel is set to once again bring some of the best artists and galleries from around the globe for a star-studded week of fairs, events, pop-up parties and more – and, like most events in the area, a cluster of potential parking and traffic nightmares that come with the extra travelers.

Those heading to the Miami Beach events are advised to park at the Convention Center and use the city’s trolley or shuttle services through the week as well as ride sharing services like Uber and Lyft. Parking garages and public lots will be open with rates varying based on location.

Miami-Dade officials are advising visitors to use services such as the Metromover, Metrorail and more for events in the city throughout Art Week.

For a complete list of parking options and road closures during the week, click on this link.