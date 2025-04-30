Miami artist showcases vibrant artwork at Possible 2025 Expo & Conference

The last week of April was all about the advertising world, as Miami Beach hosted the top companies for one of the industry’s annual conferences: Possible 2025.

A local artist who was given the opportunity of a lifetime to showcase what South Florida is all about spoke to NBC6 News on Wednesday as the event wrapped up for the year.

“Very proud to be Cuban,” expressed Rei Ramirez. “I started doing a few little projects here and there, and never expecting I would get a career out of it.”

Ramirez said it’s been about 30 years in the making.

“A lot of curves and contours, and the colors of Miami, really, just, they always speak to me, especially the sunsets and the skies and the fashion here,” he explained.

His colorful neon artwork is getting some national recognition at the Possible Expo & Conference for the executives of top American companies. ComScore is one of those companies.

“This is the third year that Possible has happened in Miami, and I think this is the biggest year yet,” said ComScore Chief Marketing Officer Jackelyn Keller. “We as ComScore, we’re a data and measurement player, we are really here to measure what's possible.”

Keller said that their recent data showed more than half of all households in the Miami area identify as Hispanic, and it was important to have an artist like Ramirez showcase the conference’s host city.

And it was all a dream come true.

“I saw my work all over the cabanas and it was very, very like shock(ing),” Ramirez said. “But it was beautiful because I saw my work on a large scale and it's something that I've been wanting to push with my work.”

It’s likely you'll see some of Ramirez’s artwork all over Miami in murals and local businesses.