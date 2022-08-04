Miami Attorney Who Represents Assault Victims Accused of Sexual Battery

A Miami attorney who defends sexual assault victims has been accused of raping a woman, police said.

Adam Bair, 39, was arrested Thursday and charged with sexual battery and false imprisonment, online jail records said. His website says he specializes in representing personal injury and sexual assault victims.

According to an arrest report, the 24-year-old victim met with Bair at his apartment believing he would be showing her a court case video.

Police said Bair kissed and fondled the victim, despite her telling him to stop and pushing him away.

After telling him she didn't want to do anything sexual with him, the victim came back from the bathroom to find Bair naked, the report said. Bair then allegedly pushed the victim onto his bed and assaulted her, telling her he was the "dominant one."

Miami-Dade Corrections

When the victim tried to leave, Bair tried to get her to stay, allegedly telling her, "You cannot leave. I want you to stay. I need you to stay the night," the report said.

A day after his arrest, Bair appeared before a Miami-Dade judge in court.

After his bond was set to $12,500, Bair spoke up to the judge, telling her he was a sexual assault victim as a child.

"I've made it my mission in life to reform the system," Bair said, adding that the accusations are "blatant lies."

The judge found probable cause on the charges and ordered him to stay away from the victim.